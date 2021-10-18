Hundreds of medical residents resign over 26-hour shifts

Hundreds of medical residents submitted their resignations Monday afternoon after their demand to end the policy of 26-hour shifts was not met, the Mirsham organization reported,

The resignations affect 35 hospitals across the country, the Ichilov, Assuta Ashdod, Schneider, Assaf Harofe, Wolfson, Meir, Rambam, Beilinson, Hillel Yaffe, HaEmek, Hadassah Mount Scopus, Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shalva hospitals.

The resignation letters will take effect in two weeks. If no agreements are reached, a similar number of interns will submit additional resignation letters.

Dr. Uri Rosen, who specializes in family medicine, told Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio): "I believed that we would be spared this step. Unfortunately we cannot replace them, it is not the army that can move battalions. People will start dying because there will be no one to turn on the respirators."

About two weeks ago, Economy Minister Orna Barbivai signed a letter reducing the shifts of medical residents from 26 hours to 18 hours.

The regulation will apply to all hospitals in the periphery except the surgical professions, intensive care and anesthesia, as early as 2022. The Mirsham organization rejected the outline and announced that it intended to continue its protest.