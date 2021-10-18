Israel, India, to recognize each others' vaccination certificates

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) met a short time ago with his colleague, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem.

The ministers decided in their meeting to renew negotiations on a free trade area agreement between the countries in November, with the aspiration that the agreement will be ready for signature by the middle of 2022. Additionally, the ministers agreed on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, as well as to expand cooperation in the areas of water and agriculture, which in recent years have become a central anchor of the relations between the two countries.

Yair Lapid said, “I thank my friend, Dr. Jaishankar, for his visit to Israel, a visit which is a precursor of events which will take place next year to mark thirty years of bilateral relations between India and Israel.”

“We are continuing with our policy of connections, and we have seen in India a very important ally for many years. India also brings with her new opportunities for cooperation.

“In the last year, we have dealt, India and Israel, with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have helped one another during this crisis. This is how friends and partners behave.”

Following the meeting of the Foreign Ministers, a signing ceremony was held marking Israel’s accession to the ISA (the International Solar Alliance, founded in 2015 on the initiative of India and France) which will allow Israel to contribute its knowledge and experience to the organization.

Energy Minister Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) participated in the meeting between the Foreign Ministers and signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of Israel in the presence of the two Foreign Ministers.

She added: “Membership in the ISA, alongside more than 80 countries blessed with sun and promoting solar energy, will enable the State of Israel to contribute to the global struggle against climate change and to advance together solutions for a greener future.

I thank Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid and Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, for their support of this partnership and expect that it will be the first of many. I’m hopeful that membership in this organization which has engraved on its flag investment in research and development in the field of solar energy will encourage Israeli entrepreneurs to bring forth developments in the field of energy and to bring the State of Israel to the global forefront in this field as well.”

At the end of the signing ceremony, Lapid and Jaishankar, accompanied by their spouses, traveled to visit the Shalva Center, a center caring for children with disabilities and providing support to their families.