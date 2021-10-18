Pres. Herzog meetgs Swedish FM: Help support efforts for peace and normalization

On Monday Israeli President Isaac Herzog held a diplomatic working meeting with the Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ann Linde.

President Isaac Herzog thanked Foreign Minister Ann Linde for Sweden’s hosting of the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism last week and stressed the need for international unity in combating anti-Semitism in all its forms, wherever it appears.

President Herzog welcomed the strengthening of ties between Israel and Sweden, as expressed in contacts between the two states’ foreign ministers.

He also emphasized the importance of the indisputable fact of Israel’s unique status in the family of nations as the state of the Jewish People. Israel, he stressed, maintains equality among all its citizens and is a liberal democracy.

President Herzog highlighted recent normalization accords with Arab states as positive developments toward peace in the Middle East and encouraged Sweden to actively support efforts for peace and normalization with more states in the region.