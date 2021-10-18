Fewer hospitalizations as COVID infection rate continues to drop

A total of 1,199 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning, up from 737 new cases reported a day earlier.

The increase in the number of new diagnoses, however, resulted entirely from the larger number of tests performed Sunday, with the percentage of tests coming back positive falling Sunday to 1.45%, down from 1.63% on Saturday. That is the lowest level recorded since July 23rd.

The number of known active cases of the virus across Israel dropped below 18,000 Monday, falling to 17,803. The number of hospitalized COVID patients also fell Monday, declining to 519, down from over 600 last week.

Since the pandemic began, 1,316,834 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of seriously ill patients continued to fall Monday, sinking from 389 on Saturday to 372. That is the fewest seriously ill COVID patients since August 7th.

Of those 389 seriously ill patients, 184 are in critical condition, down from over 200 last week. Currently, there are 162 patients on respirators.

The infection coefficient, which measures the decline or expansion of the pandemic, rose to 0.79 on October 7th, the latest day for which data is available, climbing from 0.77 the day before. The reproduction coefficient (R) has remained below 1.0 since September 6th, marking a decline in the pandemic.

Thus far, a total of 7,999 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including one death on Sunday.