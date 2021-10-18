Health Min.: AstraZeneca distribution to begin this week

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday informed the country's four health funds that the administration of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines will begin this Thursday.

In order to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine, a patient must be over 18 and referred by a doctor for one of several reasons, among them autoimmune disorders . This group includes special circumstances, depending on the situation.

Last week, Israel received its first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to be administered to those who are sensitive to ingredients in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, as well as those who prefer a different technology.

Most of those vaccinated in Israel received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and a small number received the Moderna vaccine.

In April, Galei Tzahal reported that the Israeli government was working to cancel its order for 10 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns over the vaccine’s safety.