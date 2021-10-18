Afghanistan's last Jew on his way to Israel

Zebulon Simantov, Afghanistan's last Jew, will arrive in Israel in the coming days, after agreeing to divorce his wife.

On Sunday, Simantov landed in Turkey, on his way to Israel. He left Afghanistan several weeks ago.

Although for years Simantov had refused to grant his wife a divorce, he did so as part of the preparations to leave Afghanistan, due to fears of retribution from Israel, the report said.

Assisting Simantov since his escape form Afghanistan was Rabbi Moshe Margareten, who heads the "Betzedek" organization which aided Simantov in escaping Kabul and which funded the plane ride to Israel.

At first, the organization weighed flying Simantov to the US, but shortly afterwards it was decided to bring him to Israel due to concerns that he would face difficulties receiving an entry permit to the US. In addition, Simantov has several family members in Israel, which will aid his absorption.

"We feel great relief in that we succeeded in aiding Zebulon Simantov to escape Afghanistan, and now to safely reach Turkey," Moshe Margareten, said. "Zebulon's life was in danger in Afghanistan."

Greeting Simantov in Turkey was Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, who said he will accompany Simantov to the Israeli Consulate in Turkey in order to aid him in receiving an entry permit to Israel.