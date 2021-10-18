Rabbi Noach Hefetz, 86, passes away

Rabbi Noach Hefetz, one of the most prominent rabbis in the northern city of Tzfat, has passed away at age 86.

Rabbi Hefetz was close to Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, and served as rabbi of the Kassov synagogue in the Old City of Tzfat.

Many people remember how he inspired others by singing, "Lecha Dodi" which offers encouragement to the synagogue's rabbi, as well as those who walked through the city to hear him sing with a holy fire.

In recent weeks, Rabbi Hefetz was hospitalized at Hadassah Medical Center due to a deterioration in his condition. On Sunday night, he passed away.

Rabbi Hefetz is survived by his children, as well as hundreds of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.