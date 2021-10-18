'Bennett will guarantee Iran has an arsenal of nuclear bombs'

Opposition Leader and former Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu accused Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of endangering Israel’s security and ensuring Iran acquires nuclear weapons, following a report in CNN.

On Sunday, Netanyahu tweeted in response to a CNN article entitled “Israel is subtly changing its stance on the Iran nuclear deal”.

The former premier said the shift would “guarantee” Iran nuclear weapons, with the international community’s blessing.

“This is a mistaken and dangerous decision!” Netanyahu tweeted. “Bennett has decided to ‘tolerate’ a nuclear Iran, and has guaranteed to President Biden not to act publicly against him, and promised a ‘no surprises’ policy in which Israel will coordinate [with the US] all of its military actions against Iran ahead of time.”

“The nuclear deal is dangerous, and a disaster for Israel. It guarantees Iran an arsenal of nuclear bombs with the international community’s blessing. We cannot ‘tolerate’ it and we must fight against it in every way possible. Bennett’s policies endanger Israel’s security.”