Haifa man attacked by wild boar while walking his dog

A 69-year-old man was moderately injured on Sunday night after being attacked by a wild boar while walking his dog in the New Romema neighborhood of Haifa.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene treated the man and evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in the city with injuries to his limbs.

Two of the MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene said that "the injured man was lying on the sidewalk, conscious and suffering from injuries to his limbs. We were told that he was attacked by a wild boar and injured while walking his dog."

"We provided him with medical treatment that included the administration of painkillers and evacuated him in moderate condition for further treatment at the hospital," they concluded.

The Haifa municipality responded to the incident and said, "We have fenced the city limits on the edge of the Carmel Reserve, the municipality is carefully investigating the details of the incident and is focusing efforts on locating and capturing the boar."