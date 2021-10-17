Two minors from Beitar Illit arrested for shooting of Arab minor

Almost a month after the incident concerned, police have issued an indictment against two minors from Beitar Illit who are accused of shooting and injuring an Arab minor with an Airsoft pistol that fires plastic bullets.

Kikar Hashabbat reports that the two were first arrested last Sunday, and police intend to request that the two be held until the conclusion of proceedings against them.

“Israel Police will not tolerate violent behavior in any form and will act with determination to bring those responsible to justice,” police said in a statement.