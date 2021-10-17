Bill Clinton released from California hospital

Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a hospital in southern California Sunday, days after being admitted for treatment of an infection.

Clinton, 75, was released from the University of California Irvine Medical Center Sunday, following treatment for an infection, which a spokesperson for the former president had emphasized was not COVID related.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accompanied her husband as he left the hospital, The Associated Press reported.

The AP report cited a Clinton aide who said that the former president had suffered a urological infection, adding that the infection had spread to his bloodstream. The aide also said Clinton had been treated in the hospital’s intensive care section.

Clinton had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

"He's doing fine; he really is," Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut on Friday.