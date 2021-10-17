Will Sa'ar & Shaked approve Arab appointment to Supreme Court?

Possible storms lie ahead within the judicial system, with the upcoming appointments of four new judges to the Supreme Court.

Various candidates are being considered for four available positions, and the Knesset Committee for Judicial Appointments reportedly intends to appoint a “minority” candidate to at least one of them. However, the only “minority” candidate who appears on the committee’s shortlist is Justice Khaled Kabub.

Kabub’s name has been linked to various disturbing incidents in the past and only recently, he was the subject of an investigation into dubious ties between his family and a certain criminal who attempted to bribe him. Sources from within the judicial system have related that his nationalist ideology is no less disturbing than the content of the investigation suggests.

“Walid Kabub, the judge’s son, is known for his nationalist views,” the sources added. “He represents terrorists and publishes posts calling for the Arab sector to ‘fill the streets with fury, fill the prisons, be a rebellious generation, and encourage the brave youth – Al-Aqsa is ours and the faith is ours.’ Judge Kabub himself met with Yosef Mohamir, chairman of the Morbitin organization affiliated with the Fatah terrorist organization, and with Akram Sabri, chairman of the Supreme Muslim Council and a preacher of sermons full of incitement at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, who was then Mufti of Jerusalem.

“At that meeting,” they add, “Walid described his father as someone who ‘protected the mosques and holy places of Jaffa.’ Kabub was also photographed with Sabri with a backdrop of the emblems of Morbitin and the Supreme Muslim Council.”

According to the sources, if Kabub is appointed to the Supreme Court, he will constitute an extremist presence there and will also grant the Left a majority. “Morbitin will likely be granted a foothold on the Temple Mount after being banished during the days of [former Justice Ministers] Gilad Erdan and Amir Ohana], once they have ‘one of their own’ on the Supreme Court.”

The question of Kabub’s appointment will constitute the real test for current Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, the sources conclude. If they give way, they will thereby be destroying every last chance of the Right to bring about change to the judicial system.