'Smotrich should have listened to Rabbi Tau' says fellow party MK Avi Maoz

Divisions have emerged within the Religious Zionism party between two of its factions, with MK Avi Maoz, head of the Noam party, expressing his criticism of MK Bezalel Smotrich, who heads Religious Zionism.

At the end of last week, Maoz (not for the first time) criticized Smotrich’s refusal to enable the formation of a right-wing government in the aftermath of the most recent elections.

“It was a mistake not to work with the situation we had then,” Maoz told the Olam Katan publication. Referencing his own rabbi, he noted that, “Rabbi Tau agreed to the establishment of a government of 59 Knesset members with the outside support of the United Arab List (Ra’am) – that, and precisely that. That was the only thing he agreed to,” Maoz stressed.

“The supposition was that if they did form a government of 59 MKs, at least another two [right-wingers] would join almost immediately,” he explained. ”What Rabbi Tau foresaw [if his proposal was not adopted] was the eventual outcome that we see today. We didn’t form that government, and now look what we’ve got instead.”

Maoz noted that, “Bezalel agreed, after consulting with his rabbis, to oppose the formation of such a government, and with hindsight, I’m convinced that it was a mistake. Each and every person has to make his own personal accounting.”

With regard to the Yamina party which did end up forming a government, with the UAL on the inside rather than just giving outside support, Maoz said, “Suddenly they’re listening to their rabbis? Rabbi Tau didn’t agree to what they did – he only agreed to the formation of a government with the UAL’s outside support. [Yamina MKs] Kahana and Silman are just being cynical in suggesting that they’re obeying Rabbi Tau. Suddenly they’re listening to the rabbis?

“In any case, all they are busy with is turning this country into a country of abominations, and a state of all its citizens,” he added. “This has no connection whatsoever to Religious Zionism. What they did was perpetuate a massive fraud, distorting all their values – I’m crying out from the depths of my heart at what has happened here.”