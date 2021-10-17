Dramatic arrest in Jerusalem - for decades-old murders

The police arrested three suspects early Sunday morning, two men and a woman in their 60s, residents of the city of Jerusalem, on suspicion of their involvement in murder cases and missing cases in police investigations going back more than 30 years.

These are two episodes attributed to the Chassidic activists of Eliezer Berland's "Shuvu Banim" movement. The suspicion is that the detainees operated as part of the self-appointed "modesty police" and are involved in two murder and missing cases.

One case is a missing persons case from 1986 of a Jerusalem resident named Nissim Shitrit, who was reportedly attacked by yeshiva students and complained about it to the police. He disappeared after receiving a phone call to the Knesset buffet, where he worked, went out, and was not seen since. The suspicion is that Shitrit was murdered by the modesty patrol.

The second case, from 1990, is Jerusalem resident Avraham Edri, who worked at a yeshiva on Shimon Hatzadik Street and is suspected of being murdered after going out with his wife for recreation.

After their arrest, the three were taken for questioning to the Central Unit in the Jerusalem District. Later in the day, they will be brought before the court, where the police are expected to request an extension of their detention. In accordance with the developments of the investigation, further arrests are to be expected.

It should be noted that in these investigation files there is a restraining order against publicizing any details regarding the arrest, issued by the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court. Details of the investigation, as well as any details that may identify the suspects, have been placed under a gag order.