Report: Israel not yet ready to attack Iran

Unless something changes dramatically in the near future, Iran will soon become a nuclear threat. Although it may not have a nuclear bomb immediately, it will have the capacity to produce one, the moment it decides to.

Meanwhile, in the past few months Iran has made significant progress towards achieving nuclear capacity, and now has over 120 kilograms of uranium enriched to 20%. It is estimated that if no one intervenes, within a few weeks, Iran will have enough enriched uranium to produce one nuclear bomb.

The raw materials are not enough, however, and Iran will need to continue developing its reactor, as well as conduct experiments and complete the long-range missile project so that it can launch its nuclear warheads. According to Israel Hayom, if the status quo continues, Iran could complete these processes within a year or two.

Sources in Israel noted that Iran's progress has been slow and step-by-step so as not to infuriate the West and prompt a reaction - such as heavy sanctions or a real military threat - that may endanger the nuclear program.

At the same time, Iran has been dragging its feet on the issue of returning to nuclear talks, and the Biden administration is caught: It does not want to return to Trump-era sanctions, but has no power to force Iran to come to the table.

Israel is very worried about the current situation, which it defines as "treading water," although some in the government are slightly encouraged by the fact that the US is listening to Israel's estimates and concerns. Frustration is great, however, due to the fact that it seems Washington does not intend to take any steps, and certainly not harsh steps, in order to pressure Iran into rejoining the nuclear deal and ceasing its progress towards a nuclear weapon.

Foreign reports claimed that Israel took steps to interfere with and delay the Iranian plans, among other things by harming the electricity at the Natanz facility. However, it is expected that this action only delayed Iran by several weeks or months.

It is for this reason that the IDF is now pulling out its plans for attacking Iran, and working to prepare for the possibility that Israel will need to attack directly.

The IDF has already secured funding for its new operational plans, by means of agreements with the Finance Ministry.

The issue, Israel Hayom emphasized, is that the military plan is complex and complicated, and its efficacy is shadowed in doubt. In addition, it will take a significant amount of time before it can be executed, and during that time, Iran's nuclear capacities may be significantly improved.

Meanwhile, Israel Hayom added, Israel is still hoping for a process which integrates the diplomatic, economic, and operational aspects and which will pressure Tehran at least enough to return it to the previous agreement, so as to buy Israel enough time to prepare for the attack. At the same time, Israel is planning to continue its efforts to rally the West, especially Washington, to act in a more determined fashion to block Iran's race to nuclear weapons.