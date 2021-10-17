Syria condemns Israel over elimination of senior official

Syria on Saturday night condemned Israel for allegedly killing a senior Syrian official who spent 12 years in an Israeli prison.

In a statement quoted by Syria’s official SANA news agency, the cabinet stressed that “those terrorist acts will only increase the determination of the Syrian Arab people to continue resisting the occupier and liberating the occupied Syrian Golan.”

The Syrian cabinet in its statement “condemned that cowardly criminal act”.

The condemnation followed reports that Israel had killed Madhat al-Saleh, an operative of the Assad regime who served as an intelligence officer in the Syrian army.

Kan 11 News reported that in the past, al-Saleh was arrested on charges of joining the "Syrian Resistance Movement in the Golan" squad, disrupting the operation of security forces and the IDF and burying mines on military roads. In addition, he was arrested following an attempt to kidnap an Israeli soldier.

Al-Saleh was imprisoned for 12 years and was released in 1997. A year later he crossed the border into Syria. In 2000, he was appointed as the representative of the Golan Heights in the Syrian parliament, and was appointed director of the Golan Affairs Office in the government.