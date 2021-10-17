Morocco to review cooperation treaties with Israel

The Moroccan government announced on Saturday that it is about to review and ratify two bilateral cooperation treaties with Israel, potentially further boosting the ties between the countries, i24NEWS reported.

The agreements were signed earlier this year when Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hosted his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to Morocco since 2003.

According to the Moroccan government's official agenda, Saturday's "meeting will be devoted to the review of two cooperation agreements between the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Government of the State of Israel, signed on August 11, 2021 in Rabat, the first concerning air services with a draft law approving this agreement while the second provides for cooperation in the fields of culture and sports."

Morocco and Israel agreed to normalize ties in a US-brokered agreement in December of last year.

The two countries later signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between them.