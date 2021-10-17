Joint List chairman: Netanyahu is the most dangerous person in the country

The chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List Party, MK Ayman Odeh, made clear on Saturday night that his party will vote against the budget.

"There is no situation in which we will support a budget that harms the weak. The simple person will lose from the next budget," Odeh said in an interview on Kan 11 News.

Odeh said he was ashamed of Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas and charged that "the establishment has succeeded in turning Abbas and Ra'am into people who are only interested in human rights" while giving up on political issues.

Odeh added, "On a personal level I still think Netanyahu is the most dangerous man in the country."