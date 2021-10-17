76% of COVID-19 carriers in Israel are unvaccinated

2,080 Israelis were diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data published by the Ministry of Health.

About 98,000 tests were performed on Friday and the positive rate is 1.6%.

547 COVID-19 carriers are hospitalized in hospitals across the country, 382 of them in serious condition. This is a slight decrease compared to their number before the start of Shabbat. About 76% of patients hospitalized in serious condition are unvaccinated. The number of seriously ill patients who are connected to ventilators is 166.

Since the start of the pandemic, 7,983 people have died in Israel from the virus, including one on Saturday and six on Friday, but this figure is not final. 58 people have died from the virus since the beginning of the week, and the number of COVID-19 carriers who have died since the beginning of the month stands at 197.