Bill Clinton to spend one more night in hospital

Former US President Bill Clinton will spend one more night at a Southern California hospital where he is recovering from an infection, a spokesman said Saturday.

"President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the past 24 hours," the spokesman, Angel Urena, said in a statement quoted by The Associated Press.

Clinton will remain overnight at University of California Irvine Medical Center "to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow," the statement said.

News first came on Thursday that Clinton had been admitted to the hospital due to a non-coronavirus-related infection.

US President Joe Biden said Friday night that he had spoken to Clinton and the former president "sends his best."

"He's doing fine; he really is," Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut.

Clinton, 75, was admitted on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, Urena said.

"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football," said Urena's Saturday statement.