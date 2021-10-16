Clashes between Arabs and Jews in Samaria

Clashes broke out in the afternoon (Saturday) between masked Jews and Arabs in Smaria.

Both sides threw stones at each other before a security force arrived to break up the violence.

In a document published by the far-left Yesh Din organization, Jews were seen throwing stones. Yesh Din claimed that no Israeli was arrested, while three or four stun grenades were used against the Arabs.

Earlier, a local shepherd was attacked by Arabs from the a-Tawani farm while he was in the field with his sheep. The attackers beat him with batons and he was evacuated in a light condition to Soroka Hospital with fractures in his hand.

The head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, Yochai Damari, said that it was "a continuation of the unrest by anarchist and anti-Zionist elements, their struggle against Jews over their being Jews, which requires rethinking and removing rioters from the area."