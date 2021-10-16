Ra'am's new demands to pass the state budget

Sheikh Ibrahim Abdullah Sarsur, a former MK on behalf of the Ra'am-Ta'al faction and former head of the southern faction of the Islamic Movement, says that the Ra'am party led by MK Mansour Abbas has given its support to the budget on condition of the implementation of the party's demands regarding the government's policies in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote that "Ra'am officials clarified that in addition to carrying out the five-year plan until the last ruling, a long-term settlement must be reached in the Gaza Strip, and a solution must be found to attempts by extremists to violate the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem. Otherwise there is no chance that the Bennett-Lapid government will last out its term! An expedited solution must be found to these two key issues."

He claimed that "the Palestinians" are mentioned many times in the Hebrew Bible. In an Arabic tweet, Sheikh Sarsur added that this message was conveyed in a meeting held by the heads of the Ra;am party with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.