Soldiers attacked near Jerusalem

Last night, an attempt to attack IDF soldiers was reported at a gas station near Jerusalem.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a bus carrying new cadets stopped at the station. A number of female soldiers got off the bus and were shortly thereafter approached and threatened by several suspects.

A soldier who was on the bus noticed and disembarked to try and drive the suspects away, but was himself attacked and knocked to the floor.

Two of the officers on the bus became aware of the incident and noticed the suspects approaching the other soldiers with clubs. The officers fired into the air and the suspects fled the scene.

The incident is being investigated and its details have been transferred to the Israel Police.