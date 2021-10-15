Israel's existential problem is near

The world is allowing Iran to become a nuclear power, and Israel cannot be silent.

Jay Shapiro claims that the Biden administration is carelessly and purposefully allowing the fanatical regime in Iran to obtain nuclear capability.

He says the United States had repeatedly talked about maintaining Israel's security, but was unwilling to commit to it on the issue of the nuclear deal with Iran.

A senior administration official even claimed this week that the Americans are determined to return to the nuclear deal, even though it seems that at present the Iranians are very disrespectful to the Biden administration.