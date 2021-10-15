Australia to adopt IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

Australia will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the promise in a pre-recorded message aired during an international forum of anti-Semitism, hosted by the Swedish city of Malmö on Wednesday.

In the pre-recorded message from Canberra, Morrison said his government would embrace the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, emphasizing that Australia would do so "as a people, and as a nation."

"Anti-Semitism has no place in Australia," Morrison said. "It has no place anywhere in the world. And we must work together, resolutely and as a global community to reject any word or any act that supports anti-Semitism towards individuals, towards communities or religious facilities."

He added that the Holocaust "serves as a perpetual and brutal reminder of exclusion, of racism, of systematic political hatred and evil itself."

Zionist Federation of Australia President Jeremy Leibler noted that anti-Semitism is on the rise around the world, and that education is the key to reducing it.

Praising Morrison's decision, Leibler said, "The IHRA working definition provides the central plank to this educational endeavour. Anti-Semitism should have no place in our society. It should be defined, identified and rejected."