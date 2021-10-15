Aliyah: Israel or bust

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Arutz Sheva,

discusses the process of aliyah (immigration to Israel) having to do with these tumultuous times as actually enhancing the aliyah rate.

Minskoff states that this phenomenon is miraculous to say the least. Here in

Israel, the Jew takes in the subtle and profound. The process is naturally different for every

individual. To each his or her own subtle, profound experience - the kind that can only be found

in Israel.