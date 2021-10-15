Gay couple asks to be granted housewife exemption

The Israeli Labor Court has recently been hearing a lawsuit by a gay couple who applied to the National Insurance Institute for one of them to be exempted from paying national insurance dues.

The partner in question has been unemployed for several years.

Under current "housewife exemption" regulations, an unemployed married woman is exempted from paying National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) dues to ease the financial burden on her family, regardless of her husband's status.

Now, the pair is petitioning to have the court recognize the unemployed male in their relationship as eligible for the same exemption.

Over the last few years, the National Insurance Institute has been trying to change its policies so as to better account for gay couples, with limited success.

MK Eitan Ginzburg (Blue and White) commented, "This is a shortcoming that needs to be corrected, and I will work to ensure that it is set right as soon as possible."