Why did the expert in Vermont accept an intern from Israel?

Former MK Yehuda Glick, founder of the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation, shared a story told to his family by the specialist who treated his mother.

In a Friday Facebook post on the Foundation's page, Glick wrote, "A real amazing story from today: My dear mother today underwent a medical procedure by a dermatologist at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv."

"When the procedure was over, my father and the doctor talked. My father asked him where he did his internship in this specific field. The doctor replied that he had done it with the world expert in the field in Vermont, USA.

"My father asked him how this expert agreed to get a doctor from Israel for such a specialization, which is really very rare.

"The doctor answered that the American expert told him that he had been in Israel a few years ago and that someone named Yehudah Glick had guided him in Jerusalem in such an exciting way that he decided that if he was approached by a doctor from Israel to be admitted to his internship he would accept him!"

Glick added, "For those interested - everything went well and my mother feels great. And a big congratulations to my lovely parents who are celebrating this Shabbat 66th anniversary !!"