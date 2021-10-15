Talking Parsha - Lech Lecha: Avraham can't find room for Lot?

This week we read the story of Avraham (Abraham) and Lot having to separate from each other, and each go their own way. Many questions arise while reading the psukim (verses) - what exactly happened there?

Why couldn't Lot stay with Avraham? Why didn't Avraham solve the argument with some peaceful settlement - why separate ways? Why does the Torah repeat multiple time that "they could not sit together?" And above all - how did someone like Lot, who grew up in Avraham's home, end up going to such a terrible place as Sdom?