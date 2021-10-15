Minister Kahana invites Emirati counterpart to Cave of Patriarchs in Hebron

The Minister of Religious Affairs, Matan Kahana, met on Thursday at Expo 2020 in Dubai with his Emirati counterpart, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak.

The two discussed the ties between the countries and possible collaborations as well as the connection between the Emirati government and the Jewish communities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Minister Kahana was pleased to be updated on the progress of the Avraham Center project where a mosque, synagogue and a church will be built to be a center for tolerance between religions, and thanked Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for the help he provides to the Jewish community in the Emirates.

Minister Kahana invited Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak to visit the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

"In this week's Torah portion, we will read about Abraham our father, the father of both of our nations. On this occasion I would like to invite you to Israel. I will be happy to host you in the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, the tomb of our ancestor Abraham."