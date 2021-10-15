The long and winding road to self-knowledge and truth

This week’s Torah portion of parashat Lech Lecha introduces Avraham Avinu – the patriarch Abraham, the original iconoclast and spiritual revolutionary who discovered the One True G-d on his own, and single handedly battled against a world sunk in idolatry.

Abraham bequeathed the knowledge of Hashem to the world, brought faith to humanity, and rekindled hope for mankind.

What fueled this great man’s desire for truth, and what gave him the courage to stand alone against the whole world?

This week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast looks at stories of the road: the early life of Abraham and what led him to embark upon the long and winding road to self-knowledge, truth, and belief in the One True G-d.