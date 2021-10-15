Avram follows G-d's voice into an unknown land full with promises as Maimonides sets foot on the Temple Mount, and both men's legacies have changed the world.
Tonight, now that all the Temple pilgrims are safe at home, we begin to pray for rain.
|
Maimonides on the Temple Mount
Avram & HaShem - a beautiful friendship.
Tags: Radio Temple Talk
All kinds visit Temple Mount
Flash 90
