Maimonides on the Temple Mount

Avram & HaShem - a beautiful friendship.

All kinds visit Temple Mount
Avram follows G-d's voice into an unknown land full with promises as Maimonides sets foot on the Temple Mount, and both men's legacies have changed the world.

Tonight, now that all the Temple pilgrims are safe at home, we begin to pray for rain.



