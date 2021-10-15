Is the end of the COVID czar post coming?

Coronavirus Project Manager Prof. Salman Zarka has informed his associates that if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline, he intends to step down from his post and return to running Ziv Hospital in Tzfat (Safed).

Channel 13 News reported on Thursday that Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz is unlikely to appoint a new project manager.

Zarka took on the role in July 2021, when Nitzan Horowitz decided to appoint the then-Project Manager, Prof. Nachman Ash, to the post of Director General of the Ministry of Health.

Prior to Prof. Ash, the post was held by Prof. Ronni Gamzu, director of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.