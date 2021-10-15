Israeli company breaks ground for largest solar field in US

Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, participated on Thursday in the groundbreaking of the Mammoth Solar project, which will become the largest solar field in the United States.

The Mammoth Solar project is being built by Doral Energy, an Israeli company. Once operational, the Mammoth Solar project, which stretches into both Starke and Pulaski Counties, will ultimately produce 1.3 gigawatts of clean energy. The Mammoth Solar project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2023.

Aside from Ambassador Erdan, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, the Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Yinam Cohen, the President & Co-Founder of Doral Nick Cohen, and the Chairman & Co-Founder of Doral Dori Davidovitz participated in the event as well.

In his remarks, Ambassador Erdan said, "The Mammoth Solar project is a milestone in the Israel-U.S. relationship – the biggest solar energy in the United States. This project, led by Doral Energy, a pioneer in solar energy, is a shining example of the tremendous mutual benefits of our cooperation, not only for the people of Israel and the United States, but for the entire world. Mammoth Solar will create hundreds of jobs, and produce enough clean energy to power over one hundred and seventy thousand households annually."

"Israel, the Start-up Nation, is on the cutting edge of clean technology. As someone who has worked for many years, as Minister of Environment and a member of parliament, to address the challenges of climate change, I deeply believe that a U.S.-Israel strategic climate alliance, can play an extremely critical role in advancing the innovation needed to ensure both strong economic growth and clean air, land and seas, for us and for our children."

Ambassador Erdan added, "Friends, this is just the beginning. If our relationship is the Indy 500, then we are only on the first lap. As Mammoth Solar shows, our cooperation today, can help ensure that we play a leading role in the innovative industries of tomorrow, from renewable energy to smart agriculture, and from cyber-security to life sciences. As Israel’s Ambassador, I am committed to furthering our relationship in every way."