Netanyahu snubs Bennett at farewell for Shin Bet chief

Israel's political and security leadership participated tonight (Thursday) in the farewell event for outgoing Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who was speaking, greeted the senior officials present at the event but did not mention Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a prominent manner. After Netanyahu ignored Bennett, the crowd shouted at him, "Sorry, there is a prime minister here, too."

In his opening remarks, Netanyahu mentioned President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the outgoing Shin Bet chief, and the incoming Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, but did not mention the name Naftali Bennett on the list of dignitaries.

The farewell event for Argaman was held at the Shin Bet's headquarters in Tel Aviv. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in his speech, among other things: "We are in the age of we, not the I."

The farewell evening was also attended by past and present government ministers, as well as senior Shin Bet and defense officials.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appointed Bar on September 1st, though his identity remained barred from publication until the government approved the appointment Monday.