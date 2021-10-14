Toronto to remove illegal pro-Palestinian banners over highway

The city of Toronto says it will take down “illegal” pro-Palestinian banners, the Canadian Jewish News reported.

The banners were hanging over the side of an overpass that goes over the Gardiner Expressway, a busy downtown Toronto elevated highway.

One of the banners said “boycott, divest, sanctions” and “weapons ban on Israel.”

Another said “honk your horns for Palestine.”

The third banner featured a large Palestinian flag.

The banners were reportedly installed on city property without permits, and could have caused injury to drivers if they fell off the overpass.

“Hanging flags and banners from city-owned bridges, especially over expressways, without permission from the city of Toronto is dangerous and illegal,” Toronto spokesperson Eric Holmes told the Jewish News.

City staff were “immediately” removing the banners as a “matter of public safety.”