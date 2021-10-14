Howie Mandel recovering after collapsing at LA Starbucks

Jewish comedian Howie Mandel is recovering at home after collapsing at a Los Angeles Starbucks and being rushed to the hospital on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the 65-year old “America’s Got Talent” judge fainted while buying coffee with his wife and friends at his “favorite” Starbucks in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.

TMZ published a photo of Mandel slumped on a bench surrounded by paramedics.

“I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar,” Mandel tweeted Wednesday night. “I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”

Mandel was treated by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel before being rushed to the hospital where had a brief stay before being released, media sources reported.

The ex-host of “Deal or No Deal” is known for having germaphobia, anxiety and OCD, which he has openly talked about in the past.