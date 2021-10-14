Wiesenthal Center: Iranian VP a 'little Hitler'

The Simon Wiesenthal Center human rights organization condemned Iranian Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaee for warning that the Iranian government could take the country's 10,000 Jews hostage in its conflict against Israel, calling him a 'little Hitler.

“According to a report by the highly regarded MEMRI (Middle East Media Research Institute), Rezaee threatens to hold the 10,000 Jews who remained in Iran, as hostages - using the language of Hitler,” claimed Shimon Samuels, the Center’s Director for International Relations.

“80,000 Iranian Jews of the 2,000-year-old Persian community fled the Islamic Revolution of 1979. The remaining 10,000 are now in mortal danger. There must be outrage from the international community," ... "Iran’s mantra is: ‘The Holocaust is a lie, let’s make it a reality!’” Samuels said.

“Little Hitler” Mohsen Rezaee - on Interpol's Wanted list for the Buenos Aires massacre - is now threatening 10,000 Iranian Jews. His boss, President Ebrahim Raisi nicknamed “the Butcher of Tehran” has greater intent, the nuclear genocide of the Jewish State.

"Appeasement in the 1930s resulted in “Big Hitler’s” warning, first to the Jews of Berlin, resulting in the six million Jews and so many millions more in mass graves and death camps.

“The Iranian regime's threat to its Jewish citizens is an alarm bell. Iran should be held accountable for its leaders' words and deeds, that make it effectively a pariah state, ending all JCPOA nuclear negotiation as a sick joke. 10,000 Persian Jews are only the beginning,” concluded Samuels.