Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked visits Bnei Brak, local Likud leader protests

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) visited the haredi city of Bnei Brak on Thursday afternoon and met with the city’s mayor, Avraham Rubinstein, and other municipal staff members.

The visit was held for the purpose of discussing various issues related to future planning for the city and assistance provided by the Interior Ministry. Present was also the Director-General of the Ministry, Yair Hirsh.

“As always, I am delighted to be here in Bnei Brak meeting with the mayor,” Shaked said. “Bnei Brak is a special city, and the most wonderful thing about it is that although it is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, it is also one of the happiest cities in the world.”

Bnei Brak council member and head of the local Likud branch Yaakov Wieder criticized Shaked for her visit.

“This ‘honorable’ welcome extended to Ayelet Shaked just two days after the shocking words of [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett directed against the haredi community – words that she refused to condemn – is designed to help community activists evade criticism from the Interior Ministry regarding their use of public funds,” he alleged.

“This is yet another example of how they are spitting in the faces of Bnei Brak’s residents, and it illustrates to what extent Shaked and the activists are disconnected from the haredi community.”