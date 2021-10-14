Two dead in one morning on Israel's roads

Two deadly traffic accidents on Thursday morning left two dead and one injured.

In a collision between a private vehicle and a truck on Israel's Route 4, one person was killed and a second sustained light injuries. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics evacuated the injured party to Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus.

MDA Carmel Region Director Erez Geller said: "This was a very difficult accident. The private vehicle, which was seriously damaged, overturned on its side and the driver became trapped, unconscious and suffering from a very serious multi-system injury. As we performed the complex extraction, we performed medical examinations, but he had no signs of life and we were left with no choice but to declare his death."

"The driver of the truck, which was on the side of the road, sustained moderate injuries to his limbs and was treated at the scene and evacuated by mobile ICU unit for further treatment at the hospital."

Earlier, a motorcycle rider in his 40s from Kiryat Ono was killed in a crash at Hashiva Interchange.

Initially, he was evacuated to the Tel Hashomer Medical Center in critical condition. However, following attempts to resuscitate him, they were forced to declare his death.

Traffic investigators from Israel Police have opened an investigation into the crash.