Hamas releases terrorist who murdered Border Police officer

Less than two months after Border Police officer First Sergeant Barel Hadarya Shmueli was killed, the Hamas terror group has released the terrorist who killed him, Yediot Aharonot reported.

According to the report, the terrorist is active in the military wing of the Islamic Jihad terror group, and since the attack his identity has been under gag order in Gaza, due to concerns of Israeli retaliation.

In addition, the terrorist was transferred to protective arrest at one of the Hamas facilities in Gaza. It was from this facility that the terrorist was recently released.

Until now, the Arabs had succeeded in hiding the identity of the terrorist who killed Barel. However, with the terrorist's release, his photo was publicized. Hamas estimates that as of now, the IDF will not attempt to eliminate the terrorist, and will instead wait until the next round of fighting to settle accounts.

Barel was shot at close range on the night of Saturday, August 21, during a Hamas-instigated riot at the Gaza border fence. Though Barel was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva and underwent several surgeries, his condition deteriorated and he died just over a week after he was injured.