Uproar after TV host calls for 'stoning' of MK Regev

Israeli TV host Guy Meroz caused an uproar on Wednesday evening, following a tweet in which he called for MK Miri Regev (Likud) to be “stoned”.

Meroz posted a screenshot of the reaction of MK Regev, the former Transportation Minister, to the influence of the decision of the current Transportation Minister, Merav Michaeli, not to require the installation of a system to prevent children from being forgotten in the car.

"Regev should be stoned after such a thing. That's really enough," Meroz wrote.

Regev had responded to reports of the death of a girl who was forgotten in a car in the Sharon region and wrote, "Are you taking responsibility for this, Merav?", a tweet which she later deleted.

Regev herself filed a complaint with the police against Meroz and even called on the Attorney General to open an investigation.

"A few minutes ago I filed a complaint with the police against Guy Meroz after he threatened my life and called for me to be stoned. The ease with which the lives of elected officials are threatened is unbearable and requires thorough and deep treatment by the police and prosecutors. I expect the police to summon him for questioning and that the Attorney General, to whom I sent a complaint on the matter a few minutes ago, to order an investigation," she said.

Many users did not like Meroz's blunt words. "Delete this," one person wrote to him. Another added, "Use different wording."

"Would you take responsibility if someone actually stoned her?" asked another Twitter user. "The inciting and violent left at its best," wrote another.

Meroz later wrote, "OK, so I am not really calling for a public stoning of Miri Regev, only virtually. But it is really impossible to continue to come to terms with this woman's statements. She must understand that it cannot continue."