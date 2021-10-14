Jew sprays pepper gas on officer and soldier in Binyamin region

An IDF officer and soldier were lightly injured on Wednesday evening from pepper spray that was sprayed at them by an Israeli citizen near the Binyamin region town of Adei Ad.

The two received medical treatment at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

The serious incident occurred after representatives of the Ramallah Coordination and Liaison Directorate, including the officer and the soldier who were attacked, were called to the scene following a report of nationalist crime in the area.

The Israel Police is investigating the incident.

IDF Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kohavi said in response, "I strongly condemn the recurring incidents of crime and violence against the security forces. Crime against IDF soldiers on the part of civilians is intolerable. I support the important action of the soldiers to maintain security."

Earlier this week, Border Police officers were attacked by Jews in Samaria, who threw rocks, stones and bottles of paint at them.

A soldier was lightly injured by shrapnel, and the Border Police vehicle was damaged. The incident took place on a hill in the area of ​​Yitzhar, when Border Police soldiers evacuated a tent erected in a closed military area.

A military doctor provided treatment to the injured soldier.