Israeli hospital targeted in ransomware attack

The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera was targeted by a ransomware cyberattack on Wednesday.

Hospital director Mickey Dudkiewicz told Channel 12 News that the medical center did not receive any demands for a specific amount of money and had switched to alternate systems, including writing admissions with pen and paper.

Treatment and work at Hillel Yaffe was delayed in many cases due to the attack.

The National Cyber Directorate warned businesses across Israel that there is a possibility of similar attacks against other hospitals and businesses across Israel.

The Health Ministry called on hospitals to print medical files in case they fall victim to a similar attack.