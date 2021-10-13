European Jewish Association releases 10-point plan to eradicate anti-Semitism

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, the chairman of the European Jewish Association (EJA), presented his organization’s 10-point plan, the “Ten Commandments to eradicate anti-Semitism,” at the European Jewish Association’s (EJA) Community Leaders Conference in Brussels on Tuesday.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Rabbi Margolin explained that the plan’s purpose is to “ensure leaders of Europe will have a very clear and concrete program” to combat anti-Semitism.

“The ball is in the hands of the politicians to ensure that our recommendations will be implemented,” he said.

The EU presented their own strategy to fight anti-Semitism this month. However, the plan while welcomed by the Jewish community has faced criticism.

Rabbi Margolin welcomed the EU plan but said: “We are very sorry nevertheless to see and acknowledge the fact that freedom of religion, a very significant and fundamental issue for the Jewish community in Europe, is not part of the plan the way its supposed to be.”

He called for stronger wording to ensure freedom of religion is safeguarded in all EU member countries.

Noting that thousands of European Jewish leaders were at the conference along with politicians from all over the continent, Rabbi Margolin called it a “great opportunity for Jewish leaders to express their concern.”

“Many Jewish leaders were able to express their pain, which sometimes is not that easy to listen to,” he said. “At the same time, we believe it was very fruitful for politicians to hear firsthand how Jewish communities feel on the ground, what are their concerns, and what can be done to make their situation better.”