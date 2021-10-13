Blinken: We're prepared to turn to other options if Iran doesn't change course

Asked whether the US retains a military option should Iran talks fall through, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Wednesday said that the US is "prepared to turn to other options if Iran doesn't change course."

"We are committed to not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," he explained, also saying that "Israel has the right to defend itself, and we strongly support that proposition."

"We are getting close to a point at which returning to compliance with the JCPOA will not in and of itself recapture the benefits of the JCPOA and that's because Iran has been using this time to advance its nuclear program in a variety of ways," said Blinken.

Blinken spoke at a press conference at the State Department also attended by FM Lapid and the FM of UAE.