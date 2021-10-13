1300 Ulpana girls considering IDF service visit induction center

More than 1,300 young women from religious schools responded to the IDF's invitation, coming to see the positions offered to them by the army. This includes Atudah, search and rescue, the navy, the air force, teaching positions, and more.
The event was attended by Brigade General Amir Vadmani, head of the IDF Manpower Directorate's Planning and Research Department, Officer Col. Alon Matzliach, and head of regular service Lt. Col. Eran Granot.
Rabbi Stav added, "I call on you to be public messengers, not only of our community but for thousands of years - for the generations who wanted to see the State of Israel established. I bless you that you will sanctify God's name in your holy work, just like your predecessors, like those who will come after you, who will be part of a glorious tradition of the people of Israel living and serving according to the Torah in the Land of Israel. "
Dr. Tami Halamish Eisenman, CEO of "Aluma", spoke with the girls and said: "Everyone has the right to choose where and in what framework to serve. The high attendance of women today indicates that these are value-based youth who are interested in contributing to Israeli society and integrating into a significant role, and it is our duty to provide relevant and up-to-date information that presents the variety of options available. "