Omer Yankelevitch 'worthy and fitting' candidate to head Jewish Agency

Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White) responded to the possibility that former minister Omer Yankelevitch (Blue and White) may be appointed to head the Jewish Agency for Israel.

"She was an excellent Diaspora Minister, and she worked very hard," Farkash-Hacohen told 103 FM Radio.

She added: "Yankelevitch was connected to all of the communities in the world, and she passed a unique government decision on this issue. She is a most worthy and very fitting candidate."

On Tuesday, Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) announced his decision to drop out of the race for the leadership of the Jewish Agency.

In a Facebook post, Stern wrote, "In the current atmosphere, I do not find it right at this time to present myself for election as Chairman of the Jewish Agency. I do so with clean hands and with a full heart, and I know all of my years and past actions are evidence of my true ways."

The announcement follows Stern's Sunday statement in a radio interview that he "shredded many anonymous complaints" when he was in charge of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate.