Health Ministry cancels quarantine requirement for caregivers

Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that the requirement for a vaccinated or recovered parent to quarantine when caring for a coronavirus-positive child will be canceled.

The new rule will apply to parents and caregivers of children under 12 or other helpless individuals, and it will apply only to those who meet the new definitions of "vaccinated" and "recovered."

A "vaccinated" person is one who has received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine or one who received two doses and is not yet six months past the second dose.

A "recovered" person is one who is not yet more than six months post-recovery, or a person who recovered from coronavirus and received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"This is significant news for parents of children under age 12, who are forced to quarantine together with their children and thereby lose work days," the Ministry noted.