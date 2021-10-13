New olim from around the world gather for Aliyah Day dance party

In honor of Yom HaAliyah (Aliyah Day), new olim (immigrants) gathered at the Jewish Agency’s courtyard Tuesday night in Jerusalem for a celebratory dance party.

The festive event featured DJ PNINA and combined historic dances like the ‘Hora’ with contemporary dances of today.

In the exciting moments after the State of Israel was established, citizens from across the country took to the streets and danced together in celebration. Currently during ‘Aliyah Week,’ The Jewish Agency is recreating joyous moments from that era in their own way.

The olim who enjoyed the Hora Aliyah event immigrated to Israel from dozens of countries and are now part of several Jewish Agency programs run in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. Since the establishment of the State of Israel, over 3.3 million Jews have made Aliyah (immigration to Israel). Since the start of 2021, over 20,000 olim have arrived in Israel, despite the travel limitations imposed by the pandemic.

In addition to the young olim, the event was also attended by Acting Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency and Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel along with Director General and CEO of The Jewish Agency Amira Ahronoviz.